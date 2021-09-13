Kiren Rijiju Backs NV Ramana On His Rural Background Remark, Says Village Got Road In 2006

Backing Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana over his statement on Kiren Rijiju's background, the Union Law Minister on Sunday said that 'Mr. Justice N.V. Ramana is very much right'. The CJI on Saturday, September 11 said that the 'dynamic Union Law Minister' studied in a rural school and saw electricity for the first time in Class 10. Adding details of his education, Kiren Rijiju asserted, 'I studied in my village Govt Primary School & Govt Secondary School and my village got electricity when I passed my Class X'.

Kiren Rijiju backs CJI Ramana

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Mr. Justice N.V. Ramana is very much right. I studied in my village Govt Primary School & Govt Secondary School and my village got electricity when I passed my Class X. My village got road in 2006 through DoNER Ministry when I became Lok Sabha MP. https://t.co/B8JyTGdCvF pic.twitter.com/7vEkQGKhjZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 12, 2021

CJI Ramana describes Kiren Rijiju as 'dynamic Union Law Minister'

"I had thought that he must have studied in some Oxford University," said CJI Ramana on Kiren Rijiju. In his address after unveiling the portrait of Senior Advocate Late Anand Bhushan Sharan in Allahabad High Court, the Chief Justice added that the Union Law Minister is a dynamic young man who studied in a rural school and saw electricity for the first time in Class 10. In another tweet, Kiren Rijiju added that 'most of the villages in Arunachal Pradesh are connected under PMGSY, CRF, NESIDS, Border Road Schemes etc'.

Kiren Rijiju credits PM Modi for development in remote border villages

Now, most of the villages in Arunachal Pradesh are connected under PMGSY, CRF, NESIDS, Border Road Schemes etc. After @narendramodi Ji took over as Prime Minister, all the Central Govt schemes are reaching even to the remote border villages. pic.twitter.com/3hgsEW2gKC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 13, 2021

Replying to a Twitteri who tried to take a jibe on the Law Minister by asserting that Congress provided roads and electricity to villages, the Law Minister added he had managed to build roads 'from MP Quota provided by Ministry of DoNER which was created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji'.

Dear @ysrcpzindabad , I had managed to build the road from MP Quota provided by Ministry of DoNER which was created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 13, 2021

The Twitter account later apologised and thanked Kiren Rijiju for the enlightenment.

Uttar Pradesh NLU and the Allahabad High Court stone laying ceremony

Leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and CJI NV Ramana were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the Allahabad High Court. While addressing the event, Rijiju expressed his idea to make India a destination for international arbitration. He asserted, "To improve our judicial system, we must target to deliver justice to the common man." More essentially, the Union Law minister emphasised on ''how the common man is delivered with justice on time and to bridge the gap between common man and justice.''