Kiren Rijiju Calls AFSPA Reduction In Northeast 'revolutionary', Says 'peace Has Returned'

Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre's decision to reduce the ambit of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from major areas of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur was revolutionary. He added that the withdrawal of AFSPA means peace has returned to the area.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) headquarters in Delhi, the Union Law Minister said the removal of AFSPA comes following several important agreements that have been reached in the last few years.

"Whatever agreements have been reached in the last few years, such as Bodo Accord, NLFT, Bru-Reang Agreement, many important agreements have been done, due to which Armed Forces Special Power Act has been removed from a large part of North East today and there is peace," Kiren Rijiju said.

The minister, who hails from the northeastern part of India, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "I thank PM Modi and Amit Shah for taking the decision," he said.

'Northeast has entered transformational mode'

Speaking about the transformational changes in Northeast India, Rijiju said, "After Narendra Modi became the PM, the manner in which importance has been given to the Northeast to take it forward and the manner in which 'Look East' has been turned into 'Act East' and actions began...as a result of this, the Northeast has entered into transformational mode."

"I'm addressing you with a sense of pride and satisfaction. For the first time, it feels that Northeast has become the mainstream. We always used to hear that Northeast has to be connected to the mainstream. Today I can say it is already mainstream in the country," the Union Law Minister Kiren added.

Resolving Assam-Arunachal issues

At the press conference, Rijiju also informed reporters about the Central government's endeavours to resolve border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the process of resolving the border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has also started.

"The process of resolving the ongoing issues regarding the boundaries of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has also started by talking to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah," Kiren Rijiju said.

AFSPA reduced in Northeast

On Thursday, the Union government declared that it was reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. The law, which authorises the armed forces to use whatever means deemed required to maintain public order, has been terminated in 23 districts in Assam, 6 districts of Manipur, and 7 districts of Nagaland. In Arunachal Pradesh, only 3 districts will have AFSPA.

Enacted on 11 September 1958, in a proposal to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroying structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant.

The demand to repeal AFSPA from Nagaland gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in the state. On December 4, last year, security forces opened fire on six civilians who were travelling via the Mon district of Nagaland in a truck, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) terrorists.