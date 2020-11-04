Kiren Rijiju Calls Arnab Goswami's Arrest A 'draconian Act'; Slams Congress & Shiv Sena

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju slammed the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police for the arrest of Republic TV's Editor Arnab Goswami. Terming the conduct as a 'draconian act', Rijiju said that 'India will fight back'.

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers if Mumbai Police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 7:45 am without any warrant, summon or court order and dragged him out. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do you think only you have the rights to rule India? Congress has turned Shiv Sena into their pawn," said Kiren Rijiju in a tweet in Hindi.

How can you false arrest someone just because you don't like him?

Remember, Indians will fight back againt this kind of draconian act.

I condemn the forceful arrest of Journalist #ArnabGoswami



This is fascist intolerance towards freedom of expression. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police forcefully arrests Arnab Goswami

About 40-50 Police armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate.

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Samyabrata Ray Goswami Narrates Assault

Speaking about the assault on Arnab Goswami, his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

