Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to express gratitude and pride at being part of a country as blessed as India after three swaroops of the holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib were returned to the country from Afghanistan.

The holy swaroops were brought back with 78 evacuees, which included three Afghan Sikhs who carried the scripture on their heads. The swaroops were received on Tuesday.

"India is really a blessed land...As a minority, I feel extremely proud that even smallest communities and Tribes in India are fully secured and protected. (sic)" Rijiju wrote in the microblogging platform.

India is really a blessed land. Three holy Swaroops of the holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji were safely evacuated from Afghanistan to India



As a minority, I feel extremely proud that even smallest communities and Tribes in India are fully secured and protected. pic.twitter.com/jyN5YUL9pm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2021

Sikh community lauds India's evacuation efforts

Minister of Law and Justice and Parliament Kiren Rijiju's statement came at a time several Indians are being evacuated safely from Afghanistan, which is now under the rule of Talibani terrorists.

The evacuees were received by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who was later seen carrying the swaroops on his head and walking barefoot, on 24 August. The swaroops were brought by the evacuees who were taking shelter in a Gurudwara in Kabul.

Several leaders including the Sikh community had lauded the Indian government for its consideration towards the Sikh community stuck in Afghanistan. Union Minister Puri also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consideration and commitment to the Sikh community worldwide.

India's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

India's evacuation operation carried out under 'Operation Dev Shakti' has, till now, evacuated over 200 Indians from Afghanistan. In a joint initiative, the Indian Air Force and Air India are operating flights to bring back Indian nationals from the war-torn country.