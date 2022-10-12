Kiren Rijiju Fact-checks Jairam Ramesh's Claims, Argues 'Nehru Delayed Kashmir Accession'

The BJP and Congress' war of words on India's ex-Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru has again gained momentum with Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju hitting out at the grand old party for trying to uphold the role of Nehru post independence when Sardar Patel was trying to unite India. In order to counter the claims of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who said that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession, Rijiju quoted Nehru himself.

Rijiju's response came after the Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of whitewashing the real history and overlooking the facts only to castigate Nehru on the issue of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote, "This 'historical lie' that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on the question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of Jawahar Lal Nehru. Let me quote Nehru himself to bust the lie of Jairam Ramesh."

This 'historical lie', that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J.L.Nehru. ⁰

Let me quote Nehru himself to bust the lie of @Jairam_Ramesh. 1/6⁰https://t.co/US4XUKAF8E — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Union minister shared documents and claimed that Maharaja Hari Singh for the first time approached Nehru for accession to India was July 1947, a full month before Independence. "It was Nehru who rebuffed the Maharaja," he added. Rijiju further quoted Nehru in which the former Prime Minister himself explained why it was not Maharaja Hari Singh who delayed Kashmir's accession to India.

Here is Nehru in his own words on why it was not Maharaja Hari Singh who delayed Kashmir's accession to India but Nehru himself.

Maharaja had approached in July 1947 itself, like all other Princely States. Other states were accepted. Kashmir was rejected. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/jE7sHzjqjX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2022

Summing up his claims, Rijiju said, "Maharaja Hari Singh wanted to join India in July 1947 itself, but it was Nehru who rejected Hari Singh's request. Nehru conjured up some 'special' case for Kashmir and wanted 'much more' than mere accession." He further asked, "What was that special case? Vote Bank politics?"

So, to sum up @Jairam_Ramesh

1) Maharaja wanted to join India in July 1947 itself

2) It was Nehru who rejected Hari Singh's request

3) Nehru conjured up some 'special' case for Kashmir & wanted 'much more' than mere accession.

What was that special case? Vote Bank politics?

5/6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2022

Jairam Ramesh's big claim

Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused him of whitewashing the history and overlooking the facts only to castigate Nehru on J&K. "The PM has once again whitewashed real history. He overlooks the following facts only to castigate Nehru on J&K. All this has been documented well in Rajmohan Gandhi's biography of Sardar Patel. These facts are also known to the PM's new man in J&K."

Giving rise to a blame game, Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday claimed that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on Kashmir's accession to India. "Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession. There were dreams of independence. But when Pakistan invaded, Hari Singh acceded to India," the Congress leader tweeted.

1. Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession. There were dreams of independence. But when Pakistan invaded, Hari Singh acceeded to India. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 11, 2022

Elaborating his claim, the Congress leader added, "Sheikh Abdullah championed accession to India entirely because of his friendship with and admiration for Nehru and his respect for Gandhi." He further added, "Sardar Patel was okay with Jammu and Kashmir joining Pakistan till September 13, 1947 when the Nawab of Junagadh acceded to Pakistan."