Kiren Rijiju Informs On Aadhaar Card Alternative; 'may Provide Other Optional Documents'

Union Law Minister of India Kiren Rijiju on Thursday stated that a person who does not have an Aadhaar card may provide an alternate document to the Electoral registration officer. People willing to link their Aadhaar numbers with the electoral roll can do so by filling a new Form 6B, added Rijiju. The notifications are part of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 passed by Parliament late last year.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju's office tweeted, "As per rule 26B of the Registration of electors rules, 1960 (as amended by the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules, 2022), every person whose name is listed in the roll may intimate his Aadhar number to the registration officer in Form 6B. However, it is optional and he may produce his Aadhar Number in case, if he is not having an Aadhar number may provide other optional documents as provided in the form 6B".

The Election Commission has introduced the new form 6B with an aim to segregate duplicate entries in the electoral roll. However, furnishing of Aadhaar number is purely voluntary.

In yet another tweet, Rijiju's office added, The government has notified the 1st of April, 2023 as the date on or before which every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhar number in accordance with Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

In June, the government issued four notifications allowing the linking of electoral roll data with Aadhaar, making electoral law gender-neutral for service voters and enabling young citizens to register as voters four times a year instead of the present one.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce that four notifications in this regard have been issued in consultation with the Election Commission. The Union minister shared a chart to say that the notifications will enable the "linking of electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem to curb the menace of multiple enrolments of the same person in different places".

He also said that now a citizen who turns 18 on the January 1 or April 1 or July 1 or October 1 in a calendar year can immediately apply for voter registration. "The four qualifying dates will considerably enhance the voter base," he said.

