Kiren Rijiju Leads Fit India Movement From The Front, Says 'fitness Is Easy, Simple & Fun'

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju led the Fit India Movement from the front as he set an example by taking part in various exercises in order to stay fit and healthy. The Union Minister took to his Twitter handle to share a video of himself taking part in various exercises and urged the people of India to take time out during the day to focus on themselves and to remain fit and healthy. Kiren Rijiju also advised people to stop bad habits and say no to drugs and said the Fit India movement was a people's movement. Watch the video above.