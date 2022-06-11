Kiren Rijiju-led Delegation To Take Lord Buddha's Relics To Mongolia To Mark 'Buddha Day'

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will lead a 25-member delegation to Mongolia, carrying Lord Buddha's relics to mark Mongolian 'Buddha Day' on Tuesday, June 14. Sacred relics will be taken by Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster transport aircraft in a special casket, said reports. It is important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mongolia in the year 2015, which was his first-ever visit to the country.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Rijiju said, "It is another historic milestone in India-Mongolia relations and will further boost cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries. The teachings of Lord Buddha will guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and prosperity. Government is making all efforts to spread Lord Buddha’s message of peace and compassion all over the world."

India to carry Lord Buddha's relics to mark Mongolian 'Buddha Day'

The relics will be accorded the status of a State Guest and will be taken in the same climate control case as it has been kept presently at the National Museum. Indian Air force has made available a special airplane C-17 Globe Master to carry the holy relics. The relics will be received in Mongolia by the Culture Minister of Mongolia; Advisor to the President of Mongolia and a large number of monks among other dignitaries.

The Lord Buddha Relics available in Mongolia would also be displayed along with the relics from India, said an official statement. The last time these relics were taken out of the country was in 2012 when their exposition was held in Sri Lanka and was on display at several locations across the island nation. However, later guidelines were issued and the Holy relics were placed under the ‘AA’ category of those Antiquities and Art Treasures which should not be ordinarily taken out of the country for exhibition, considering their delicate nature.

In 2015, PM Narendra Modi visited Gandan Monastery and also presented a Bodhi Tree Sapling to Hamba Lama. Pointing out the centuries-old Buddhist ties between the two countries, PM Modi had defined India and Mongolia as Spiritual Neighbours during his address to the Mongolian Parliament.

