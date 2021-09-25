Kiren Rijiju Pleases Young Civil Service Officers By Singing 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan'

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju is making the rounds on the internet but for a very different reason. The 49-year old minister was at an event on Sunday where he put on a show by singing the classic song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' from the movie Yaarana starring Amitabh Bachchan. At the event, the minister spoke to a group of young Arunachal civil service officials who had just finished their first-ever individualised training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

The minister took to microblogging site Twitter to share the clip of him singing. He wrote in the caption, "Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration." After the song ends, Rijiju says, "bahut mehnat see gaya hai."

Just to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers after completing their 1st ever Customised Training Programme at the Premier Academy for IAS, Elite Officers - 'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration' @LBSNAA_Official pic.twitter.com/INGQGfFsVs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2021

People were thrilled to see the minister in a different 'avatar'

As it was shared on September 23, the video has received over 55 thousand views and 3 thousand likes. It has also gained 385 retweets. People were thrilled to see the minister in a different 'avatar' and flooded the video with a plethora of comments. One Twitter user named Bhawna Kumari wrote, "You're simply amazing @KirenRijiju, an inspiration and role model for youth of India. your voice is beautiful Thank You." Another comment read, "To be honest for the time being I thought it's Abhijeet Bhattacharya is singing. Both of you have quite similar voice."

The third commenter wrote, "Sir aap to multi-talented hain. Daring (can cycle in tough terrain), best dressed,soft spoken,sincere. We are blessed to have a minister like you I too used to be a good singer, host - infact did once for A. I. R too in Oct 1996 but..destiny snatched everything from me .."

The political history of Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the constituency of Arunachal West in the Indian Parliament, in the 2004 general election. He was re-elected as a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Arunachal West constituency, in the 2014 general election. When the cabinet was overhauled in July 2021, he became Minister of Law and Justice in PM Modi's second term.

