Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Reiterates PM Modi's Assurance To NE States

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to North-Eastern states after an outburst of protests against the new Citizenship bill. As protests continue in Guwahati over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by both the house of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of Assam that they have nothing to worry about and that their rights will be protected. Taking to Twitter after protests stunned Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Assam that they have nothing to worry about the passing of CAB.