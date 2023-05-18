Kiren Rijiju Replaced As Law Minister, Gets Earth Sciences In Major Cabinet Reshuffle

In a major cabinet reshuffle, Kiren Rijiju has been replaced as the Minister of Law & Justice, according to a press communique issued by the President of India's office. In place of the Law Ministry, Rijiju has now been assigned a portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to the official notice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State is assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Rijiju.

#LIVE | Big cabinet re-shuffle in Modi government as Kiren Rijiju replaced as Law Minister. Arjun Ram Meghwal gets the Ministry of Law and Justice. Former Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been assigned the Ministry of Earth Sciences.#KirenRijiju #ArjunRamMeghwal pic.twitter.com/slcrcFLThW May 18, 2023

Rijiju took charge as Minister of Law and Justice department on July 8, 2021. Earlier to Law and Justice Ministry, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.