Kiren Rijiju Reviews National Youth Festival Preparations In Lucknow

General News

Rijiju voiced his appreciation for the preparations and said that he is expecting that the National Youth Festival this time will be the best amongst all others

Union Minister of State for Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju visited the Ekana stadium in Lucknow with UP Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari to review the preparations for the National Youth Festival that will start from January 12, 2020, on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Rijiju voiced his appreciation for the preparations and stated that he is expecting the National Youth Festival this time to be the best amongst all others. The festival is a four-day event and will end on January 16, 2020. 

