Kiren Rijiju Thanks PM Modi And Amit Shah For CAB, Says 'Bill Important For The Country'

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday answered Republic Media Network's question regarding the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, hours before it will be placed in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking about the Bill, Kiren Rijiju said, "For the first time in the history of India, an important Bill has been brought in the Parliament. The Home Minister has discussed and listened to the voice of the people of north-east. This is a very important bill for the country."

'Concerns are being addressed'

The Sports Minister added that the concerns of the people in the North-east have been addressed. He said, "The concerns of the indigenous people of the north-eastern region are being addressed thoroughly. I must thank honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for understanding and taking in confidence, the wishes of north-eastern region. There are protests going on, there are concerns but those concerns are being addressed." He added that the north-east has been given full protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

PM Modi claims CAB will be written in 'golden letters'

PM Modi on Wednesday accused the Opposition of taking the line of Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He further asserted that the legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 with 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill.

Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi likened the bill to the government's decision to nullify Article 370 and said it will provide permanent relief to minorities of neighbouring countries who arrived in India fleeing religious persecution. The Bill seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion.

The NDA will require the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha for the Bill to be passed. Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, and Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha.

