Kiren Rijiju Says Olympic-bound Athletes To Get Vaccine Jab After COVID Warriors

Union Minister for Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said Olympic-bound athletes will be prioritised for coronavirus vaccinations after frontline essential workers are inoculated. Rijiju, while speaking to news agency ANI, said after the vaccination process for Covid warriors is complete, jabs will be given to athletes who are going to Tokyo later this year for the Olympic games.

"When the vaccination starts for others after Covid warriors, we want to give it to our players first, especially the Olympic-bound athletes. First of all, we have to ensure that Covid warriors get the vaccine because they are the ones who protect society. Then the next turn will come to the athletes, we come at the last. Our athletes are in the forefront," Rijiju told ANI.

'Waiting for response from Health Ministry'

According to ANI, the Ministry of Sports has officially requested the Health Ministry to put Olympic athletes on priority but is awaiting a reply. A government source told ANI that the ministry had written a letter to the Health Ministry requesting to prioritise Olympic athletes, saying once they get a response they will start executing the process.

Earlier this month, Rijiju had assured that Olympic-bound athletes will be vaccinated before leaving for Tokyo, saying they will be prioritised by the Sports Ministry but overall priority is set by the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that vaccines won't be mandatory for players and coaching staff as other precautionary measures will be taken to prevent COVID-19 spread.

India began COVID-19 vaccinations on January 16 and so far the country has immunised over 11 million people. Health care professionals and frontline workers have been prioritised by the government for the first phase of the vaccination drive.

