Kiren Rijiju Says Anyone Who Breaks Law Must Be Taken To Task

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that those who break the law should be punished and that nobody will be spared. He was speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

Nobody is above the law

"Anybody who breaks the law must be taken to task, it's simple as that. Anyone who does this should be taken to task. Nobody is bigger than law or bigger than the country," Rijiju said. His statement came after a dramatic incident on Thursday near Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy in the national capital where an individual took out a gun in the middle of the street and fired rounds.

The incident injured a student of the college. He had opened fire on the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee, from the university to Rajghat.

Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia, suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Sources also reveal that the shooter has been identified as Gopal. As a precautionary measure, the entry and exit gates of 3 Delhi Metro stations were closed. The Delhi Police has registered a case of an attempt to murder IPC Section 307.

Home Minister Amit Shah also said the Central government will 'not tolerate' such incidents and the guilty will not be spared. "I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take the strictest action," he said in a tweet. The Union Home Minister said there will be serious action in regard with the incident.

Blaming the BJP's incendiary remarks during the Delhi poll campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University was a result of that. The AAP too had made similar claims, alleging that the BJP was trying to postpone the Delhi elections scheduled on February 8. Incidentally, several BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and MoS Anurag Thakur have raised 'shoot traitors' slogans.

(Image credits: PTI)

