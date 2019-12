Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in a bid to promote the 'Fit India Movement' has taken to Twitter to post a video of him performing the outdoor exercises as a way to keep himself fit. He has also urged the people to make time either in the morning or evening for physical activities and also insisted to avoid drugs in order to stay fit. He has called the 'Fit India Movement' a people's movement as he opined that India can only be fit if the citizens of the country are fit.