Kiren Rijiju Shares J&K Video Claiming Huge Support Wave For BJP & Modi Before DDC Polls

On Sunday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video which he used to emphasise that Jammu and Kashmir choose the leadership of PM Modi. In the video, a massive crowd is heard hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. Kiren Rijiju said that the love and affection of people is making India more united and stronger. The BJP has launched a massive campaign for DDC polls in J&K and has exuded confidence that they will win.

The mood in Jammu and Kashmir!

The love and affection as well as the rock-hard faith of the people on the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji is making India more united and stronger. pic.twitter.com/cMs93ZMyxr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2020

While security forces have foiled the attempt of a 26/11 type terror attack, India has warned Pakistan on the incident and has told the country to dismantle the terror outfits on its territory.

First-ever DDC polls in J&K

Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K. Addressing a press briefing, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma stated that the polls for the vacant seats of sarpanches, panches and Urban Local Bodies will be held simultaneously with the DDC polls. The DDC elections will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first four phases of the DDC elections. Congress, which is not 'officially' part of the PAGD's coalition for polls, had fielded candidates as part of the seat-sharing pact in the second phase, but has retracted. The party, which has faced severe backlash from BJP and PAGD allies for flip-flopping over the Gupkar issue, has not yet released its candidates for the fourth phase.

