Last Updated:

Kiren Rijiju Slams Irresponsible Behaviour Of Tourists; 'Don't Mar Beauty Of Own Country'

Kiren Rijiju shares a tweet asking tourists to be responsible and respect local sentiments. He also points out two instances of misbehavior through pictures

Written By
Alisha Upadhyay
Kiren Rijiju

Image: PTI


Kiren Rijiju recently took to tweeter to condemn the undisciplined and inappropriate behaviour of people visiting a tourist place. Recently, videos are going viral showing tourists indulging in irresponsible behaviour. It is the last thing expected of a traveller at a tourist destination. Endangering the environment and causing a disturbance is not only unwelcome by the locals but also is unethical.

Taking to Twitter the Law Minister expressed his displeasure and appealed to the tourist to not ruin the beauty of their own nation and to respect ‘local sentiments’. Furthermore, he reminded everyone to be responsible citizens anywhere and everywhere. The post has since amassed over 6 thousand likes and a 1000 retweets

Instances of Misbehaviour 

Along with the tweet, he posted two images of irresponsible tourist incidents. One of the images was from a recent incident in Goa where two individuals were captured driving a car on a beach while heckling at a dog. The second image was taken on a comparable occasion at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake. In the lake's clear waters, tourists were seen driving an SUV. One can also spot a portable table and chair in the lake with food and alcohol bottles on top.

READ | Joe Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ US Supreme Court's ruling
READ | US: Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children
READ | Shiv Sena asserts 'all oppn parties have become united' as rebellion threatens MVA future
READ | India sees slight drop with 15,940 new COVID-19 infections in a day, records 20 fatalities
Tags: Kiren Rijiju, Tourists, Ladakh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND