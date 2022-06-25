Kiren Rijiju Slams Irresponsible Behaviour Of Tourists; 'Don't Mar Beauty Of Own Country'

Kiren Rijiju recently took to tweeter to condemn the undisciplined and inappropriate behaviour of people visiting a tourist place. Recently, videos are going viral showing tourists indulging in irresponsible behaviour. It is the last thing expected of a traveller at a tourist destination. Endangering the environment and causing a disturbance is not only unwelcome by the locals but also is unethical.

Taking to Twitter the Law Minister expressed his displeasure and appealed to the tourist to not ruin the beauty of their own nation and to respect ‘local sentiments’. Furthermore, he reminded everyone to be responsible citizens anywhere and everywhere. The post has since amassed over 6 thousand likes and a 1000 retweets

Please don't mar the beauty of our own country. We must respect the local sentiments and behave as responsible citizens anywhere and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/H8K66VqEq0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 24, 2022

Instances of Misbehaviour

Along with the tweet, he posted two images of irresponsible tourist incidents. One of the images was from a recent incident in Goa where two individuals were captured driving a car on a beach while heckling at a dog. The second image was taken on a comparable occasion at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake. In the lake's clear waters, tourists were seen driving an SUV. One can also spot a portable table and chair in the lake with food and alcohol bottles on top.