Kiren Rijiju 'strongly Condemns' China's Move To Deny Visas To Arunachal Sportspersons

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday 'strongly condemned' China's move to deny accreditation for the Asian Games in Hangzhou to some of the Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the action violates the spirit of sports.

Taking to X, the Union Minister said, "I strongly condemn this act by China to deny visas to our Wushu Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. This violates both the spirit of Sports & also the Rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states."

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences said that Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but an inalienable part of India. "Entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on its land and people. International Olympic Committee should reign in China's illegitimate action," he said.

His remarks come after three Arunachal Pradesh Wushu athletes were denied regular Chinese visas for participating in the Games. Two of them- Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu- who were approved to take part by the Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee were unable to download their accreditation cards - which act as visas to enter China.

The third athlete from Arunachal Nyeman Wangsu, who managed to download her accreditation, was informed that she would not be allowed to travel beyond Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, India has also lodged strong protests with China over its denial of accreditation of Wushu athletes. Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, said as a mark of New Delhi's protest against Beijing's discriminatory behaviour, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has canceled his scheduled visit to China for the Games.

"The government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China," Bagchi said.

"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.