Rijiju Welcomes Verdict On Babri Masjid Demolition; Left Calls It Shocking

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju welcomed the CBI special court's verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case, calling it a victory for all Indian citizens while Left parties have strongly condemned it terming it as shocking and are contemplating to challenge the decision.

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow.

Speaking to Republic TV shortly after the verdict, Rijiju said, "Every Indian citizen is happy today. I welcome the court's decision. Its a victory for every Indian citizen. It's related to justice. It's related to the symbol of India."

Reaction from Left

Earlier, Left parties called the verdict as "shocking and a travesty of justice," and are likely to challenge the CBI Court's decision.

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja told Republic TV, "Its a shocking verdict. The country did not expect such a verdict. It's a shame how CBI has failed to produce evidence before the Court. It shows the inefficiency of CBI. We have all seen who were the people behind it -- who mobilized those anti-social elements, who instigated them, and who caused the demolition. I assure you this verdict will be challenged."

READ | Owaisi Expresses Outrage Over Spl CBI Court Judgment In Babri Demolition Case

READ | 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani Issues First Statement After Acquittal In Babri Demolition Case

Later, CPI(M) issued a Politbureau statement which read: "The verdict of the Special CBI Court at Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case amounts to a travesty of justice. It took 28 long years for this verdict but not justice to be delivered. All the top leaders of the BJP-VHP-RSS who were present at the scene guiding the criminal act have been found to be innocent of the charge of conspiracy to demolish the mosque."

"The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment on November 8, last year had called the demolition an egregious violation of the law. Now, the Lucknow court has found the main perpetrators of this crime not guilty. This verdict will blemish the image of India as a secular democratic country governed by the Constitution. The CBI must immediately appeal against this judgment."

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | Babri Verdict: PM Modi, LK Advani To Attend Somnath Trust Meeting At 6 Pm

READ | AIMPLB To Challenge CBI Court's Order Acquitting Babri Demolition Accused In High Court