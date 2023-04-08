Kiren Rijiju's Car Meets With A Minor Accident In J&K's Ramban; Law Minister Unhurt

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, April 8. Luckily, Rijiju escaped unhurt. According to sources, a loaded vehicle, which was rolling back during a jam, hit the vehicle of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju but he was unhurt.

The incident happened near Banihal town when the union minister’s cavalcade tried to overtake the jam-packed road and the loaded truck was rolling backwards which hit the co-driver side of the Rijiju's vehicle at the rear, sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the law minister has safely reached his destination. It also informed that no one was injured in the accident.

"Today while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju's car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident. Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination," said police.