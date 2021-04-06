Kirit Somaiya Hails NIA's Vazegate Probe; Says Conspiracy Involves 'multiple Associates'

Amid the Vazegate scandal that has hit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, the BJP leader hailed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said that it is doing a "superb job" by finding all the evidence. Speaking further, Kirit Somaiya said that it is not only ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, who is involved in the conspiracy and suggested that he was being guided and supported by several associates.

Kirit Somaiya speaks on Vazegate Scandal

Alleging that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind Mansukh Hiren's murder and all the other events which were going on during that period, Somaiya said, "It is now an open-secret that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray purposely got Vaze appointed despite his previous history of suspension."

The BJP leader said, "When the authorities decided to look into the appointment file of Sachin Vaze, the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police declared the file missing. Looking at this whole situation, it can be clearly understood that there are many people, who are involved in this conspiracy."

Vazegate Scandal: Republic accesses video of Vaze riding Italian sports bike

In the latest development to the Vazegate scandal, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed more visuals of suspended inspector Sachin Vaze riding a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' on a road trip from Mumbai to Ladakh. The bike that was seized by the NIA on Monday was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' or rather an associate of Vaze, who was also taken into custody last week.

In another sensational development in the Vazegate scandal, Republic had also accessed CCTV footage from March 4 in which suspended Vaze is seen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) - the same day that businessman Mansukh Hiren was found murdered. In a late-night development in the probe into the Mansukh Hiren murder and the Antilia bomb scare probe on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, the NIA had taken Sachin Vaze to CST railway station and Kalwa railway station and recreated the crime scene. Now, Republic has accessed the 40-second-long CCTV footage from March 4 where Sachin Vaze is seen near the CST station.

Recovery of luxury vehicles

Earlier on Monday, NIA traced a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' from Daman that was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' since identified as Meena George, who is under the agency's scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze. NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday. Sachin Vaze has also been taken to the Mithi river on March 28 from where the NIA and the divers recovered the contents of his CIU office, including computers, hard disks, a printer, two identical fake number plates, CCTV DDRs and more. Earlier, it was also revealed that Sachin Vaze had raided a Mumbai pub later the same night to continue laying a false trail.

Sachin Vaze, Antilia & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 pm, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 am, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased's wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder. Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car.

