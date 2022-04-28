Kirit Somaiya Lodges Petition In Bombay HC On Attack & Fake FIR; Maha Govt & MHA Named

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a petition in connection with the attack against him and the fake FIR, in the Bombay High court on Thursday, April 28. In the said petition, Somaiya has named the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Police Inspectors Shantaram Devre and Mohan Mane, the Central Bureau of Investigation. Also named in the petition is the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India.

Kirit Somaiya approaches Bombay High Court

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Somaiya informed, "I filed/lodged Petition at Mumbai High Court against Thackeray Sarkar, Mumbai Police Commissioner & Home Ministry GOI & others on Shivsena's assault at Khar & FAKE FIR." The BJP leader added, "Demanded Investigation by CBI & arrest of 80 Shivsena Goondas."

Demanded Investigation by CBI & arrest of 80 Shivsena Goondas

Attack on Kirit Somaiya & fake FIR

In a big controversy, Kirit Somaiya's SUV came under attack as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana on April 23. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his car was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack but the Bandra Police registered a bogus FIR in his name.

The BJP leader has claimed that Khar police personnel received an FIR from Bandra Police Station, which he had not signed. The FIR filed at Bandra, as per police, was tranferred to Khar as iniident attack took place there. On Tuesday, the former MP filed a complaint at Khar police station and demanded action against a police officer for registering the bogus FIR in his name.