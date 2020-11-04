Kirit Somaiya Manhandled Outside Alibag Court By Police For Supporting Arnab Goswami

In a shocking incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was manhandled by the Maharashtra Police during his peaceful protest outside the Alibag court in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who has been unlawfully arrested by the Maharashtra Police. In the video which emerged from the incident, Kirit Somaya can be seen visibly being pushed and dragged by the Maharashtra Police officials, for simply standing outside the Alibag court to support Arnab Goswami.

"I am deeply saddened to see how a journalist was picked up and forcibly taken by the police. The women of his house, who are shooting a video inside their own house, how does the police have the right to stop them? I came to Alibag to see what was happening to Arnab Goswami, and when I was watching him from afar, but the police came and picked me up as well. The way Journalists are being jailed in Maharashtra, social media activists are being jailed. This indicates an emergency situation by Congress and Thackeray government," said Kirit Somiaya.

Read: HM Amit Shah Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Says 'attack On Free Press Will Be Opposed'

Read: ‘Arnab Pulled By Belt, Beaten On Spine': Lawyer Details Injuries At Alibag Police Station

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically manhandled by Mumbai Police team inside his residence on #LIVE TV https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/foTqOpsOE4 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Read: WATCH: "They Beat My Son," Says Arnab Goswami From Police Van On shocking Assault & Arrest

Read: I&B Minister Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Assault & Arrest; Slams Maharashtra Govt