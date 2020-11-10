Kirit Somaiya Slams Maha Govt, Accuses Them Of 'spreading Terror' Amid Republic Witch-hunt

Agitated by Maharashtra government and police' unmitigated witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused the former of spreading terror. The relentless attack on Republic Media Network continued as Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday morning at 7:40 am by the Mumbai Police.

In a recorded video clip, the BJP leader attacked the MVA government saying that it has 'crossed all its limits'.

"Thackeray Sarkar and his police are crossing all limits. Today they arrested Republic's VP. They are spreading terror by targetting journalists and employees. Now we will prohibit anything written in favour of Congress by Thackeray's Shiv Sainik," said Somaiya.

The AVP's arrest comes even after him being interrogated several times for more than 30-40 hours in the past few weeks and each time he has cooperated with the Police investigation. Singh has been arrested after the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on November 4 in a case that was closed in 2019 and has been reopened without the prior permission of the court.

Kirit Somaiya, who has been an early votary in Justice for Arnab, voiced in support and travelled from Mumbai’s Mulund to the Alibaug sessions court for the hearing on Monday. This is before the Bombay High Court pronounced its order on Arnab Goswami's bail plea.

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. On his way to the prison in a police van, Arnab made a massive claim that his life was in danger. Arnab Goswami continues to remain in custody for the seventh day after his illegal arrest on November 4. A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within four days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next four days' time.

