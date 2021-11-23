Kisan Credit Card Scheme, Low-interest Rate Loans To Be Extended To Fishermen: MoS Murugan

L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, has stated that the Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fishermen in order to provide low-interest loans. The minister said that the Central government's commitment to the fishermen was evident in the fact that it has created a separate department for Fisheries and set aside Rs 20,000 crore for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign. He was speaking at a 'Fishermen Convention' organised by Kerala Pradesh Fishermen Group (BMS) at Munambam in Kochi on Monday, November 22.

The MoS said, "For the first time in independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen in the Atmanirbhar Bharat project."

Kisan Credit Card Scheme to provide loans at low interest rates: MoS L Murugan

The Minister went on to say that the government has set aside Rs 7.5 crores to build integrated fishermen communities complete with schools, healthcare, and other amenities. He further stated that the fuel subsidy for fishermen will continue, adding that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 246 crore in the last five years for fishermen in Kerala alone. According to MoS Murugan, the government's objective is to develop all of India's fishing ports.

Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) is a credit card programme launched by Indian banks in August 1998. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) developed this model plan to give term loans for agricultural requirements based on the suggestions of the R.V. GUPTA committee. Its goal is to provide financial assistance to farmers in order to meet the agriculture sector's comprehensive credit requirements, as well as fisheries and animal husbandry, by 2019. All commercial banks, Regional Rural Banks, and state co-operative banks are among the participants.

Short-term credit limits for crops, as well as term loans, are part of the system. Personal accident insurance covers KCC credit cardholders up to $50,000 for death and permanent disability, and up to 25,000 for other risks. The premium is split evenly between the bank and the borrower. The validity period is five years, with the option of an additional three-year extension. Kisan Financing Card (KCC) provides farmers with two types of credit - cash credit and instalment credit. Long-Term Loans are for allied activities such as pump sets, land development, plantation, drip irrigations.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI / REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)