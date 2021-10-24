Kisan Credit Cards to be extended for all fishermen, says Union Minister Murugan

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for extending the benefits under the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to all fishermen were getting ready, Union Minister of State L Murugan said here on Sunday.

“Our government is already issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and we are working for extending that facility to fishermen too”, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, told reporters after reviewing the activities of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

“This (KCC) facility has to be extended to all fishermen. Every fishermen has to get this facility and we are working on that and very soon the fishermen will get the KCC. Under Parshottam Rupala ji’s (Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ) guidance we are taking it forward,” he said adding the SOPs are getting ready.

The government has plans to increase export of marine food products and five fishing harbours in the country would be modernised to international level with facilities for processing units, cold storage among other facilities, Murugan said.

He further said a seaweed park would come up in Tamil Nadu. “It is a new concept and our government is encouraging seaweed cultivation," he added.

NFDB Chief Executive C Suvarna was among other officials who were present. PTI VVK NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)