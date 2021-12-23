Kisan Diwas 2021: Here Are Some Wishes, Images And Quotes On The National Farmers' Day

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day is celebrated every year on December 23 all across India. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India. The day also honours his contributions in the sectors of the farmer-friendly policies. Kisan Diwas is also a way to express appreciation and acknowledgment to the Indian farmers for their commitment to the nation's economic development.

Born into a rural peasant family in Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh, former PM Charan Singh worked tirelessly for the betterment of India's farmers' circumstances post-Independence, which won him the title of "champion of India's peasants." Between July 1979 until January 1980, he served as Prime Minister. He is regarded as one of India's most revered prime ministers who has tried to improve the lives of Indian farmers. As he implemented various schemes for farmers during his term, the Indian government has designated Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday as Kisan Diwas since 2001.

National Farmers' Day wishes:

A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud, happy farmers' day.

The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing crops, but the cultivation and perfection of human beings. Happy kishan diwas.

The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways. Happy farmers' day.

Let us take inspiration from Indian farmers who put their sweat and soul into their land and crop. Best wishes on farmers day.

Farming is not a job, it's a way of life. So, we must respect, thank and appreciate the hard work of our farmers who worked hard to give us food. Happy farmers day

Farmers are the only indispensable people on the face of the earth. Happy farmers' day.

National Farmers' Day quotes:

To most people it is dirt. To the farmer, it is potential - Doe Zantamata

Agriculture was the first occupation of man, and as it embraces the whole Earth, it is the foundation of all other industries - W. Stewart

If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation -Thomas Jefferson.

This is what civilization is all about- farming replacing hunting - Jacques Yves Cousteau

We have neglected the truth that a good farmer is a craft man of the highest order a kind of artist - Wendell Berry

Soil is a living ecosystem and is a farmer's most precious asset. A farmer's productive capacity is directly related to the health of his or her soil - Warren Buffett

