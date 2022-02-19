Kisan Drone Yatra: What Is Kisan Drone? Check Price, How Is It Used, And Other Details

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 100 Kisan drones on Saturday, this move will aim to support the farmers and further boost the spraying of pesticides in farms across India through the use of drones. Addressing a virtual event, PM Modi spoke to the farmers who were gathered at Manesar from where the 'Kisan Drone Yatra' was flagged off. Speaking during this while, he said that the occasion is the best example of how far the country can go if policies are drafted with the right spirit.

Speaking on his vision of encouraging drone startups in the country, PM Modi also assured that full government support will be extended to the people and thus India will soon become a global leader in the sector.

Glad to have witnessed Kisan Drones in action at 100 places across the country. This is a commendable initiative by a vibrant start-up, @garuda_india.



Innovative technology will empower our farmers and make agriculture more profitable. pic.twitter.com/x5hTytderV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

While the campaign has been launched for several states including the poll-bound states on Saturday, here are the few things that you need to know about Kisan Drone Yatra.

Details on Kisan Drone Yatra