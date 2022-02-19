Last Updated:

Kisan Drone Yatra: What Is Kisan Drone? Check Price, How Is It Used, And Other Details

As PM Modi flags off 100 Kisan drones on Saturday, this move will aim to support the farmers and further boost the spraying of pesticides.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 100 Kisan drones on Saturday, this move will aim to support the farmers and further boost the spraying of pesticides in farms across India through the use of drones. Addressing a virtual event, PM Modi spoke to the farmers who were gathered at Manesar from where the 'Kisan Drone Yatra' was flagged off. Speaking during this while, he said that the occasion is the best example of how far the country can go if policies are drafted with the right spirit.

Speaking on his vision of encouraging drone startups in the country, PM Modi also assured that full government support will be extended to the people and thus India will soon become a global leader in the sector. 

While the campaign has been launched for several states including the poll-bound states on Saturday, here are the few things that you need to know about Kisan Drone Yatra.

Details on Kisan Drone Yatra

  • The drones have been launched with the aim to boost the agricultural sector of the country. 
  • It will help in promoting crop assessment, digitisation of land records and will further aid in spraying insecticides and nutrients evenly on farmlands.
  • The Kisan Drone has also been launched with the motive to promote chemical-free natural farming in view of the statement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.
  • Apart from that, it will be also used for carrying vegetables, fruits, fish, and other products directly from the farms to the market which will not only cause minimal damage but will use provide time consumption and more profits.
  • The development of the drone market will also help in generating employment opportunities in the country
  • Emphasis will be given towards introducing the new technology to the farmers and further educating them about its usage.
