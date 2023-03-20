Kisan Mahapanchayat: What Are Farmers' Demands As They Gather In Delhi

Kisan Mahapanchayat is underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Farmers have gathered to demand a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and fulfillment of other demands.

Owing to this, security personnel were sent out and thorough security plans were implemented to guarantee the smooth functioning of the event.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

In response to the Kisan Mahapanchayat, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on March 19 to avoid inconvenience to the people.

“Sanyukt Kisan Morcha is organizing a Kisan Rally on February 20 at Ramlila Ground, New Delhi. As per the organisers, 15,000 to 20,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to the Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of February 19-20,” said the Delhi Traffic Police in a statement.

A total of eight diversion points were named in the notification, namely, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg Mirdard Chowk, Minot Road R/L, Ajmari Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi gate JLN Marg, R/A Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Pahrganj Chowk.

The Delhi Traffic Police recommended the general population to avoid the suggested routes and travel carefully. It suggested avoiding using personal vehicles and parking on the side of the road. Also, it recommended individuals to report any suspicious activity involving any person or object.

What are the demands of farmers?