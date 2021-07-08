Kisan Morcha Calls Farmers To Stage Protest On Rising Gas And Fuel Prices

Farmers registered protests against the raised fuel and gas prices in India on Thursday, July 8. Farmers were called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hit the roads and register their dismay at the continued price rise. Farmers across the country moved to public places and gathered on National Highways to demonstrate a two-hour-long protest on their vehicles, in a bid to stage their anger against the fuel price hike. The protestors also said that they wanted the government to pay attention to their plight, caused by the rising prices. The protests remained peaceful and no traffic blockage caused by the protestors.





Republic went on the field to cover the protests and found that scores of farmers have gathered on Chandigarh national highway in Punjab to protest against surge in the prices. In Punjab’s Moga district, farmers took to Shimla-Chandigarh highway to protest. They registered their protest by moving on the highway and honking their vehicles along the way. They also rolled LPG cylinders on roads, to list their dissent. The agitation also marked the raising of slogans demanding fuel prices to be halved at the earliest. The protest also marked the participation of housewives in large numbers. A similar kind of view was witnessed at the Gazipur border, where farmers have been sitting since last year, in their agitation against the new farm laws passed by the government.

“Today, farmers protested for two hours against the high fuel prices. We want them to be halved immediately. Protestors brought their motorcycles, cars, tractors and other vehicles and held sit-in protests,” said farmer leader Lakhbir Singh to PTI. He added that the “demonstrations were held peacefully”. The farmers who have already been demonstrating their dismay at the introduction of new farm laws have also voiced out the inconvenience caused to them by the hike in the fuel prices.

The fuel prices have been rising over the past few weeks in the country. With the common man already dealing with COVID battered economy, the hike in the prices has added burden on his shoulders.The petrol prices have crossed Rs.100 per litre mark in more than 12 states in the country, including the latest entrants Delhi and Kolkata to the list. Diesel prices have also witnessed continues rise, with prices per litre hovering in the range of Rs.89-98. Even,the price of the cooking gas cylinder has soared up and at present, one cylinder (14.2 Kgs) costs around Rs.834 in the country. The simultaneous rise in fuel prices is worrying the common man, as inflation is rising along.

