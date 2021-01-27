Kisan Neta Jagjeet Dallewal Laments 'allegations Against Us Proved' Over Red Fort Shame

A day after Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence, a farmer leader has said that planting the flag at Red Fort has worked according to a Khalisatani agenda. Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, a farmers' neta, said that the incident in Delhi proved the allegations by several politicians. In a video message, he condemned the violence and said that those favouring the Khalistani agenda climbed atop Red Fort and planted flags.

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said, "It is a sad moment and I can say today that they have proved what allegations were levelled against us earlier - that Khalistanis have taken over the protests and Khalistan agenda is being promoted. Now those people who claimed that protest had been hijacked by Khalistanis stands correct. It is a major setback for our protest."

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

