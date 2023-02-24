Kisan Putra Launches Cereals Of Many Varieties; VP Dhankar Says 'India A Rising Star'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday addressed the 61st convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and launched various varieties of cereals, fruits and vegetables.

Addressing the 61st Convocation of IARI, Dhankar said, “I salute the farmers of our country for working so hard for the nation. I have a long association with IARI. I have represented you in the court. I am well aware of your talent. It is drawn from the segment that has most authentic talent, enterprise, entrepreneurship and mission and passion to give everything for the country.”

Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar released 16 different varieties of cereals, fruits and vegetables developed by ICAR-IARI today.@iaripusa1 @icarindia @nstomar pic.twitter.com/BsBMefmQMw — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) February 24, 2023

“Agriculture is the spine of our economy. Agriculture and agro based industries are the driving force of our economy and because of them India is a rising star in the global economy. India attained the status of fifth largest economy overcoming erstwhile rulers UK in the first week of September, 2022. Indeed, it is a milestone achievement and farm and agro sector had significant contribution in India's global rise,” Dhankar said, adding, “India’s rise is unstoppable. We are the among the most favorite destinations of opportunities and investment.”

“We cannot allow anyone to taint tarnish diminish achievements of those who are sweating for this nation. I have been the Governor of West Bengal and I have seen, during COVID more than 80 crore people. Why was this possible – because our food provider is you people,” the Vice-President added.

‘We need new dimension to agriculture education’: VP

“I request you to give a new dimension to agriculture education. Agriculture education should become the epicenter of entrepreneurship that should result into research and innovation. Agriculture implement, you people can do a lot in that too. I have unwavering faith that the more you help the food giver, the more God will bless you, Dhankar said IARI conclave.

He added, “Today a huge movement of 'Lab to Land' is going on. I am confident that IARI will continue to serve the nation with innovations, quality human resource and technological adaptations in the agriculture and farm sector.”