'Kisan Sansad' Turns Violent On First Day As Farm Laws Protestors Assault Journalist

The Kisan Panchayat aka Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar held by farm laws protestors witnessed incidents of violence on its first day. A video journalist covering the Kisan Panchayat was attacked by the protestors who were part of the protest at Jantar Mantar. The attack on media comes in contrast to the protesting farmers' assurances that the Kisan Panchayat will be held peacefully. BJP IT Head Amit Malviya has taken to Twitter to post the video of the journalist who was bleeding because of the assault.

Speaking with ANI, the journalist said, "Some people were making videos and verbally abusing media. We urged them not to abuse, by then a man hit me on my head with a stick. I raised my arm to protect myself when his stick cut through my hand and got me bleeding. He had an ID of some sort that said Kisan Media. Not sure if he was a farmer but it appeared he was biased towards farmers."

Farm law protestors hold Kisan Sansad on farm laws

The Delhi Police granted permission to farm laws protestors to carry out protests at Jantar Mantar from July 22 subject to following all COVID protocols and Delhi Police will escort the protestors till Jantar Mantar.

The protestors had earlier declared they would go to Parliament during the Monsoon session to protest against the three agricultural laws. A meeting was held between the protestors and Delhi Police on Tuesday after which farmers agreed to hold peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar instead of their earlier demand of protest at the Parliament. Although the distance between the Parliament and Jantar Mantar is merely 2 Kilometres.

The protestors intend to carry out the Kisan Panchayat till the end of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. 200 protestors are said to visit Jantar Mantar every day and stage demonstrations against the three agrarian laws, while one speaker and one deputy speaker will be chosen each day during the protests. Reportedly, the protestors will hold discussions over the APMC Act and the farm laws.

Reacting to the assault of media, BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi called the protestors hooligans. She also recalled the violence that took place on Republic Day when the tractor rally of protestors turned violent ensued by vandalism at Red Fort and several parts of Delhi. The Republic Day violence led to injuring over 400 Delhi Police personnel.

"Don't term them farmers, they are mawali (hooligans). The country knows what happened on January 26," Meenakshi Lekhi said.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has once again urged the farm laws protestors to hold deliberations with the Government to come to an amicable resolution. The Union Agriculture Minister on Thursday urged them to leave the path of agitation and come for talks. Tomar said farmers across the country have favoured the three farm laws. The protesting farmers - majorly from Punjab, Haryana and some parts of UP - have refused to hold deliberations while reiterating their demand of complete repeal of farm laws.

(IMAGE CREDIT: PTI)