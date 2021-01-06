'Kisan Suryoday Yojana To Cover 4000 Gujarat Villages By The End Of January': CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the government will cover 4000 villages under the 'Kisan Suryoday Yojana' by the end of this month. Rupani said after the launch of the North Gujarat leg of ambitious Kisan Suryoday Yojana at Bayad in North Gujarat that the scheme will provide day time agriculture power supply.

The Gujarat CM tweeted about the launch on his official Twitter account in Gujarati where he stated that the scheme was launched in 104 villages of Aravalli district and the government has also provided farmers with day-to-day electricity, quality electricity as well as new equipments by connecting them with modern technology.

PM Modi inaugurated 'Kisan Suryoday Yojana' in Gujarat last year. While in the first phase, the Gujarat government covered 1 lakh farmers, the second phase will cover 1 lakh, 90 thousand farmers. By the end of 2022, the state government plans to cover all the villages under this scheme. Under this ambitious scheme, farmers are getting the day time agriculture power supply. Under the yojana, the government is going to install new transmission lines and sub-stations at an estimated cost of rupees 35 thousand crores in three years. The farmers who get agricultural power in night hours during one of the three shifts will start getting day-time power for all days under this Yojana.

UP Govt Launches 'Kisan Kalyan Mission'

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's government will launch an initiative named ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ in order to double the income of the farmers of the state. All the assembly constituencies of the state will be covered in this program. While Kisan Kalyan Yojana will be launched by the UP government, several state government departments such as Horticulture, Mandi Parishad, animal husbandry, sugarcane food and supply, fisheries and Panchayati Raj are expected to be working together in cohesion.

