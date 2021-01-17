Kisan Union Wants Its Netas In SC Panel Formed To End Impasse Over Centre's Agrarian Laws

Days after refusing to talk to Supreme Court-appointed four-member panel, farmers’ union have now urged the Apex Court to change the members of the panel to start the talk process. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lokshakti, said that the members of the panel have previously supported these three farm Laws and hence it is imperative to change the members so that their grievances may be heard on equal parameters.

"The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law." As per reports, in the affidavit, farm unions have requested the top court to appoint an ex-judge and farmer union leaders to the panel.

This comes after the Centre's 9th round of talks with farmers' unions concluded with a detailed discussion on all three farm laws especially The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Speaking to the media on Friday, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated the Centre tried to address the concerns of farmers; he acknowledged that no agreement could be reached. Moreover, he revealed that the farmer leaders had rejected the Centre's request to form a smaller committee to air their grievances.

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

The 4-member panel comprised of agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. This panel has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting. However, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on January 14 recused himself from the panel.

