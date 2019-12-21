CAA: Kishan Reddy Calls Mamata Banerjee 'irresponsible' Over Her UN Remark

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday, December 20, termed Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's remark over UN on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as "irresponsible." He further slammed saying, "The base of the TMC is slipping away. That is why she is tense and she doesn't even know what she is saying. This is an irresponsible statement from a Chief Minister." Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked for UN intervention over the CAA.

On the Anti-CAA protests

Speaking about the on-going protests against the CAA across the country, Reddy said, "People can protest but they have no right to indulge in violent activities. I appeal to people not to protest. There is not a single word or a line against any Indian citizen in the CAA." Further, he also urged the political parties to maintain law and order across the country.

Mamata Banerjee's three-day protest rally

The West Chief Minister had staged a three-day protest march opposing the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. During the march, she led thousands of protesters and on the last day, Mamata Banerjee walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge. Further, while addressing the protest rally, Banerjee slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying, "Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question."

Nationwide protests against CAA

Violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)