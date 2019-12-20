MoS Home Slams Politicians For Misleading People Over CAA, Alleges 'wrong Campaigning'

Amid the rampant CAA protest across the nation, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy spoke to Republic TV and said that people have been misled against the Modi government. He further alleged that certain political parties, in the name of religion, are trying to divide the people. Citing the examples of the violent protest that have been taking place across the nation in the past few days, Reddy purported that the opposition parties are trying to instigate people through incorrect campaigning of the government.

He said, "Everyone should know that Modi Govt is ruling the nation since five years and some people are trying to instigate the people. Awards being returned, intolerance propaganda has been spread, GST has been termed as 'Gabbar Singh Tax. This is divisive politics by opposition to garner votes."

Kishan Reddy slams Asaduddin Owaisi

On December 14, Owaisi filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Owaisi had already asserted that the Bill (now CAA) is discriminatory in nature, and claimed that the government is bringing the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah alive with it. Reddy further took a jibe at AIMIM parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi and stated that Owaisi wants to do politics in the name of religion by provoking people.

Delhi Police tightens security

As the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act intensifies, Delhi police on tightened the security in the North-East part of the national capital. Political parties, organisations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. Apart from that, as many as 19 IndiGo flights were canceled while others were delayed as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8. The Delhi police have, however, has assured of sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

"Sufficient force has been deployed including 10 companies of CRPF and RAF in Northeast district. We've held many rounds of meeting with locals. We have deployed drones, anti-riot gear to deal with any kind of situation," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

