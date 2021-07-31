Kishtwar Cloudburst: IAF Rescues 74 Stranded People, Airlifts Goods

The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 74 stranded individuals from various sections of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, as rescue operations continue in the aftermath of a cloudburst in the district. Five critically injured patients were among those rescued, according to the IAF.

Forces continue rescue ops

In addition, the IAF lifted 3,150 kg of National Disaster Response Force humanitarian goods (NDRF). On July 28, a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district killed 7 people, injured 12 others, and left 19 others missing.

7 killed, 17 injured in cloudburst

A Kishtwar police official told Republic, "Here the weather is still very bad, due to which there is a problem in the rescue operation. 19 people still feared missing. We had started the rescue operation in the morning but then due to heavy rains, the rescue operation became difficult."

He added, "At this time, the weather is slightly better, so seeing the opportunity, we have given the ration which we had brought for the affected families to them. There is no shortage of forces here, but the weather is not permitting to conduct rescue operations. It is difficult to continue until the whether clear operation."

Cloudburst in Kishtwar wreaks havoc

IAF helicopters were used in relief operations after the cloudburst in Kishtwar. Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu noted, "Three helicopters of IAF -- from Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar were utilised for airlifting SDRF/NDRF teams to Kishtwar. Simultaneously, evacuation of critically injured people was done from Sondar to Kishtwar."

Earlier in the day, two senior officers hiked 17 kilometres through incessant rain and challenging terrain to monitor the rescue and relief operation in the cloudburst-hit Honzar hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, according to an official spokesperson. During their two-day visit to the area, Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police in Jammu, and Raghav Langer, the Divisional Commissioner in Jammu, personally supervised the rescue and relief effort in the remote village of Dacchan tehsil, according to the spokesman. According to officers, the police travelled for a total of 34 kilometres (on both sides) on foot to get first-hand information despite the challenging terrain and constant rain.

(With agency inputs)

Picture Credit: PTI