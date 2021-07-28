Kishtwar Cloudburst: PM Modi & Amit Shah Assure Assistance; SDRF & IAF Step Up Rescue Ops

In an unfortunate incident in Jammu, on Wednesday, July 28, six dead bodies were recovered as six-eight houses collapsed in the Kishtwar district due to heavy rains. Nearly 30-35 people are missing from the Honzar village of Dachhan tehsil in Kishtwar. Rescue operation is underway.

Currently, the Indian Army and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from Jammu are conducting rescue operations. But, it has been difficult to continue the same as the road connectivity to the village has been cut off. The J&K administration has called the Indian Air Force to aid rescue work but due to bad weather choppers will also not be able to fly.

The Centre monitors the situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and assured that all possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. He wrote, "Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Amit Shah expresses condolences to the bereaved families

Addressing the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I have spoken to LG and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar (J&K). SDRF, Army, and local administration are engaged in rescue work, NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I express my condolences to the bereaved families".

Giving an update on Kishtwar cloudburst, LG Manoj Sinha, said, "Spoke to senior authorities and the Kishtwar district administration (where at least 4 people have died following cloudburst). Army and SDRF team working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. I am continuously monitoring the situation"

While, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has informed, "Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement".

Jammu rain update

Most parts of the Jammu region has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies, and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on July 27.

