Kishtwar Floods: J&K DGP Undertakes aerial Survey; Inaugurates COVID-19 Care Centre

On Monday, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh who was in Kishtwar for a day conducted an aerial inspection of the flash flood-affected region at Hounzar Dachan. Amid the calamity, he inaugurated the COVID-19 care centre and attended the officers' meeting at District Police Lines Kishtwar to examine the district's security situation.

J&K DGP speaks on Kishtwar Floods

While speaking at the meeting about the affected, the DGP emphasised the importance of stepping up the search for missing people. He directed the officials to provide all essential support and assistance to the flood-affected residents.

While asking for information on the village's loss and damage, the DGP reminded the officers that, in addition to the administration's efforts, local community members should be involved in the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The J&K DGP told the media that shortly after the flash flood hit Hounzar Dachan village, the JK Police, Army, SDRF, NDRF, and Civil Administration leapt into action and arrived on the scene. They provided prompt rescue and assistance to the displaced families.

According to the report, seven bodies were discovered, while seventeen trapped people were extracted and transported for medical care. It has also been stated that rescuers are working hard to locate the other missing people.

In Kishtwar, Dilbag Singh met DIG DKR Udayabhaskar Billa, SSP Kishtwar Shri Shafqat Hussain, ASP Doda Shri Abdul Qayoom and other officers. He also paid a visit to Delta Force Headquarters in Dharmund, where he met with the GOC.

He went to the Martyrs' Memorial and paid floral tributes to Shri Aman Thakur and other martyrs. The DGP headed the official meeting to discuss security, law and order, and crime in the district. Several officers of the jurisdiction along with Udayabhaskar Billa attended the meeting.

Apart from discussing the severe effect of flash-flood, Singh also directed the officers to intensify the war against drug peddlers. He urged cops to take all necessary and required steps to combat drug usage in society, and he demanded harsh punishment for anyone involved in drug trafficking.

The DGP ordered officials to buckle up the anti-terrorist efforts in order to put an end to terrorism and stop terrorists from carrying out their horrific acts. He emphasised the importance of increased ground collaboration between police and other security agencies in order to thwart terrorists and their masters' bad objectives.

He underlined the importance of using the most up-to-date methodologies and best practices to speed up the investigation of terror-related cases. He told the cops that they needed to keep the CCTV network up to date and that it was a highly useful tool for monitoring crimes.