KJ Alphons Condemns Killing Of Elephant, Says 'this Kind Of Barbarism Is Inexcusable'

Following the tragic death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala, Former Union Minister KJ Alphons expressed his sorrow saying that we needed to put politics aside and reflect on what humankind was doing to nature. On May 27, a pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Kerala's Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The pregnant elephant died standing in river Velliyar without harming a soul, unable to eat or drink. KJ Alphons stated that the fact that this incident happened in Kerala, which is the most educated state in the country was inexcusable adding that the Kerala government, the citizens and the entire nation needed to come together to take swift action.

"I would like to apologise to the animal world, to the plant world, rivers and mountains for the cruelty we have inflicted on the world. We are the cruellest species on the earth. This incident in Kerala is just a manifestation of how wicked and cruel we are. It is unpardonable. We Keralites claim to be the most educated state in the country, this kind of barbarism is inexcusable. Irrespective of political party, caste, creed, we should think beyond this. It's atrocious what has happened," said the former Union Minister.

"Since it has happened in Kerala, the state government should take action, the people of Kerala should take action, the world should come together. We need to forget about who should take the action, centre or state, everyone needs to take quick action. I have always travelled to Wayanad, people complained there that elephants come in and destroy crops. I just say one thing to them. Who came here first? We have to restore our forests, our rivers and then get into politics," added KJ Alphons.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against those who killed the pregnant wild elephant by feeding it a cracker-filled pineapple.

"The Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing. The Chief Minister also informed that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be punished.

