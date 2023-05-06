KKR Captain Nitish Rana’s Wife Saachi Marwah’s Car Chased By Two Youths In Delhi

In a harrowing experience for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah, she was chased by two youths in Delhi, according to an instagram story posted by her. The event took an ugly turn when the police authorities also, as claimed by Marwah didn’t entertain her complaint. They said she should ignore the matter as ‘she reached home safely’. The police further instructed Nitish Rana’s wife she should note down the number of the vehicle in case such an incident happen again.

Youths hit Saachi Marwah’s car

As Nitish Rana’s better half was on her way back home from work, two youths on a two-wheeler began chasing and also at one point crashed into her vehicle. She took to Instagram stories and narrated what happened with her on the street of Delhi. She later also reported to the police however on asking to register a complaint the police stated she should let it go as ‘she reached home safely’. Saachi Marwah was later instructed by the police to note down the number of the vehicle in the eventuality of such an incident happening again.

Sharing the incident on Instagram she said, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!"

