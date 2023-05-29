Last Updated:

KMC Dean K Narayanasamy Appointed As Vice Chancellor Of Dr MGR Medical University

K Narayanasamy appointed as the 11th vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University by Tamil Nadu Governor and chancellor R N Ravi

Press Trust Of India

Image: Twitter/@rajbhavan_tn


Tamil Nadu Governor and chancellor R N Ravi on Monday appointed K Narayanasamy as the 11th vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University here.

Narayanasamy currently serves the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital as its dean. He holds 33 years of experience in medical practice, and was also in charge of the Government covid hospital set up during the covid-19 pandemic.

He was awarded by the state government for his contribution during the pandemic, a press release said.

The tenure of his appointment would be for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

Narayanasamy succeeds Dr Sudha Seshayyan who was the 10th vice chancellor of the university. Her tenure was between December 31, 2018 to December 30, 2022, the website of the university said.

