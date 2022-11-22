Knew Immediately It Wasn't Physiotherapy, AAP Insulted Us: Physiotherapy Association Chief

As AAP's physiotherapy defence for Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain collapsed, Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) Dr Sanjiv Jha slammed the party's leaders stating that they are insulting the physiotherapists and the patients by stating that anyone can perform physiotherapy. Calling the incident unfortunate, he clarified that what was happening in the Tihar jail cell was not physiotherapy.

Speaking to Republic TV, the president of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) Dr Sanjiv Jha­ said, "From the moment I saw the video, it was obvious that it cannot be physiotherapy. There is a treatment protocol, it is really shameful that the party is saying repeatedly that anyone can do physiotherapy. It's an insult to the education system."

"The party's statements are disrespectful towards physiotherapists and the patients everywhere undergoing treatment. I can categorically say that what was happening in the jail was not physiotherapy," he added.

Stating the stand of IAP, Dr Sanjiv Jha said, "It's unfortunate. It's the shabby state of mind of AAP leaders, this shows their minds. Anybody cannot conduct physiotherapy, I am shocked to see such statements are coming from the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. IAP has already issued their stand and has demanded an apology from the party."

'Satyendar Jain was advised Physiotherapy': AAP

Maintaining the 'treatment for injury' justification for the imprisoned Satyendar Jain's video, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was just physiotherapy. "I just want to say that the Opposition is claiming that he was getting a massage done and it is part of the VIP treatment. No, it is physiotherapy, the doctors had recommended him," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also claimed Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail.