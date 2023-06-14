Know When And Where Cyclone Biparjoy Will Make Landfall As IMD Sounds Red Alert

Why you're reading this: The rescue agencies are on their toes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for this year's first very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district. Around 37,000 residents from coastal villages in Gujarat have been shifted to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure taken by the authorities. According to the weather bureau's latest update, Cyclone Biparjoy at 5:30 am on June 14 lay centred about 280km west-southwest of Jakhau Port in Gujarat and 290km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka.

3 things you need to know:

IMD has sounded red alert for this year's first very severe cyclone Biparjoy

A very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat

Rescue agencies are shifting residents of coastal regions in Gujarat to makeshift shelters

Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall time

The Met Department has forecasted that a 'very severe cyclonic storm' will make landfall near Jakhau port on Thursday (June 15) afternoon. The cyclone will attain maximum wind speeds reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour (kmph). Sea conditions are also expected to remain very tough till Wednesday (June 14) evening.

Light to moderate rainfall at these places

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to hit most places in the coastal parts of Gujarat today (June 14). Places that are bracing to receive light rainfall are Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar. Subsequently, heavy rainfall is expected at Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh.

Even after weakening into a very severe cyclone, the weather bureau has forecasted that it could pick up the pace again and cause destruction at isolated places in Gujarat. Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot districts are under alert of massive destruction.