Know Who Is IAF's Group Captain Varun Singh; Lone Survivor Of Coonoor IAF Helicopter Crash

As per sources, Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor of the IAF chopper crash. The IAF Captain is injured and undergoing treatment.

Varun Singh

Image: Bharat.Rakshak


In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash. Taking to Twitter, the IAF has confirmed the tragedy.

General Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district. CDS Bipin Rawat was admitted to Military Hospital in Wellington, and was undergoing treatment. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Who is Captain Varun Singh?

According to sources, Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor of the IAF chopper crash. The Captain is injured and receiving medical treatment at the army hospital.

Wing Commander Varun Singh (27987) (Flying Pilot) is a pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for his act of exceptional gallantry. He saved the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020. 

Furthermore, the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army mourn and pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. "His passing away has saddened me deeply," PM Modi wrote as he called CDS Rawat 'an outstanding soldier, a true patriot'. 

President of India Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "The Nation has lost one of its bravest sons." The Indian Army put out a tweet saying "dynamic & inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories."

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has tweeted paying his respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat who is confirmed to have died in the IAF's chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal, as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and ex-Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh mourn the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in the helicopter crash. 

