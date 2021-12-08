Know Who Is IAF's Group Captain Varun Singh; Lone Survivor Of Coonoor IAF Helicopter Crash

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash. Taking to Twitter, the IAF has confirmed the tragedy.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

General Bipin Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district. CDS Bipin Rawat was admitted to Military Hospital in Wellington, and was undergoing treatment. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident.

Who is Captain Varun Singh?

According to sources, Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor of the IAF chopper crash. The Captain is injured and receiving medical treatment at the army hospital.

Wing Commander Varun Singh (27987) (Flying Pilot) is a pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra on this year’s Independence Day for his act of exceptional gallantry. He saved the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an aerial emergency in 2020.

Furthermore, the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army mourn and pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. "His passing away has saddened me deeply," PM Modi wrote as he called CDS Rawat 'an outstanding soldier, a true patriot'.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "The Nation has lost one of its bravest sons." The Indian Army put out a tweet saying "dynamic & inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories."

I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has tweeted paying his respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat who is confirmed to have died in the IAF's chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Piyush Goyal, as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and ex-Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh mourn the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat in the helicopter crash.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.



His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Deeply disturbed to know about the demise of CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife & other armed forces officials in an unfortunate Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.



I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. My condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/kPskrFre6z — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 8, 2021

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

