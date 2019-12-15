Kochi: Administration Takes Steps To Expedite Road Repair Works After Accident Claims Life

The Kochi district administration has taken various steps to speed up the repair work of the roads in the city following an accident in Palarivattom that claimed a youth's life. The Collector has instructed the Kochi Corporation to speed up the construction work of Thammanam - Pullepady road. The magisterial inquiry into the death of the young man is underway.

Special committee set up to coordinate the work on roads

Yadulal, a resident of Kunnammavu, on Thursday met with a road accident near the Palarivattom metro station that claimed his life, following intensified protests on the roads across the city. A special committee was set up to coordinate the work on the roads. Steps have been taken to speed up construction of Thammanam - Pullepady road due to land acquisition. The collector submitted a report to the government stating the financial status of the family of the youth who died in Palarivattom.

A police investigation has also been launched parallel to the magisterial inquiry. Additional District Magistrate K. Chandrasekharan Nair also collected the information, who is the in-charge of the magisterial inquiry, summoned the top officials of the PWD and the Water Authority. For failing to set up a warning board and barricade on the road, four public works engineers have been suspended.

Kerala HC came down heavily on state government

The Kerala High Court on Friday reacted to the death and apologised to the family of the deceased youth. While hearing a writ petition filed by a Palarivattom resident following the death of Yadhulal, Justice Devan Ramachandran said that “the court apologises to the family of the young man on behalf of the society". Speaking to media following the Kerala High Court’s reaction, boy's father said that he is happy with the judge's statement. “Now many potholes will be filled up. But I lost my son. Let this at least pave the way to save lives of other people,” he said.

The High Court also came down heavily on the state government asking how many lives have to be lost in order for the roads to be repaired. The HC has repeatedly in the past criticised the government and local body for the pathetic condition of roads in Kochi. Though directions were given by the District Collector from time to time, lack of coordination between departments has left things in limbo.

(With ANI inputs)