Kochi Airport’s Customs Dept Seize Gold Worth ₹44 Lakhs Concealed Inside Passenger's Body

Gold weighing 918.70 grams and worth about ₹ 44 Lakhs was seized by the Air intelligence Unit of the Customs department of the Kochi Airport, officials informed on Tuesday.

In a separate case, earlier in the day, gold worth ₹ 97.5 lakhs, weighing 2216.07 gms was seized at the Kochi airport. Officials informed the accused has been identified as Ahamed, a native of Malappuram, “Further investigations are going on,” he said.

Kerala | Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Dept at Kochi Airport seized 857 grams of gold worth Rs 43.97 lakhs from a passenger, Riyas, a native of Kasargod, coming from Abu Dhabi. Three capsules of gold in compound form were found concealed inside his body. pic.twitter.com/eQkIX1GGFU — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Gold concealed inside body

“On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Cochin International Airport by flight EK 530 was intercepted at the green channel,” an official familiar with the matter said.

The attempt of the accused was to hide the gold inside his body, “During the checking three capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 916.30 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized from his possession,” the official said.

Major seizures in the past

Trichy airport, Tamil Nadu

Earlier in February, gold and electronic goods were seized from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Indigo Flight. The former was worth ₹ 47,67,198 and the latter ₹4,25,000.

Foreign currency of US$ 10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger was seized by the customs department at the airport on January 29.

In December 2022, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man with gold pieces weighing 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats, in the form of two gold biscuits valued at over Rs 8 lakh and concealed in a tin.

The officials of the airport in November 2022 extracted 145 gms of the yellow metal from 169 gms of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger. The gold piece was worth ₹ 7,74,590 and had a purity of 24 carats. ”The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15,” a statement had said.

