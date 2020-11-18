Kochi Metro Permits Commuters To Carry Cycles In Trains 'to Encourage A Healthy Lifestyle'

In a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among people and to encourage them to use non-motorised mode of transport, Kochi Metro has decided to permit the commuters to carry their cycles inside the metro for free. Additional Chief Secretary, MD Kochi Metro Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that the Kochi Metro authorities, in the beginning, will permit the entry of cycles from six stations namely Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja's College, and Elamkulam. The service will be extended to all stations if there is a huge demand and the passenger turnout is good, he added.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma said, "We have permitted cycles the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with the non-motorised mode of transport and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage people to use cycles for their daily commute."

Kochi Metro strengthens last-mile connectivity

As per the information shared by Kochi Metro official, the entry and exit of passengers carrying cycles will be allowed only at the above-mentioned metro stations.

Giving more details about Kochi Metro's initiative, Alkesh Kumar Sharma informed that people can keep their cycles at both the ends of the train. Apart from this initiative, the Metro authorities at Kochi have also started a feeder service from Kalamassery to Collectorate to enhance the last-mile connectivity. This feeder service will greatly help people to visit Collectorate at Kakkanad.

Speaking further, Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that the feeder service will start from Kalamassery at 9.30 am and from Kakkanad metro station at 5 pm. Besides shuttle service, the metro has also started auto-rickshaw service at Vyttila Metro Station as well. Twelve routes from Vyttila have been identified by the metro for the benefit of metro passengers.

(With ANI inputs)